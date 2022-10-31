RTA issues advisory on ‘technical issues’ at red line affecting some metro stations

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has issued an advisory on “technical issues” affecting certain stations.

“Metro service between two stations on the Red Line has been affected due to a “technical issue”, advised RTA.

Dubai Metro Red line users, we would like to inform you that the metro service between Jabal Ali Station and DMCC Station has been affected by a technical fault, and work is under way to resolve the issue. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding. — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 31, 2022

The affected stations are Jebel Ali and DMCC.

“Work is underway to resolve it,” the RTA tweeted.