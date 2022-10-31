Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RTA issues advisory on ‘technical issues’ at red line affecting some metro stations

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has issued an advisory on “technical issues” affecting certain stations.

“Metro service between two stations on the Red Line has been affected due to a “technical issue”, advised RTA.

The affected stations are Jebel Ali and DMCC.

“Work is underway to resolve it,” the RTA tweeted.

