‘Queenie’ intensifies into tropical storm, more rains expected

Weather disturbance Queenie has now intensified into a tropical storm according to state weather bureau PAGASA on Monday.

PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin that Filipinos can expect more rains in areas still reeling from severe tropical storm Paeng.

Queenie was 815 km east of northeastern Mindanao, packing maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour and up to 80 kph gusts as of 10AM.

“Queenie is unlikely to directly affect the country until Tuesday. However, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Caraga, Eastern Visayas, and Bicol Region beginning Wednesday,” PAGASA said.

The state weather bureau said that it may raise wind signals over the eastern portion of Caraga and in some areas in Eastern Visayas tomorrow.

PAGASA added that Queenie could keep intensifying in the next 12 hours. But Queenie will likely weaken by Tuesday evening or Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Paeng reintensifies as it heads to the West Philippine Sea maintaining the strength for severe tropical storm category.

Despite the devastating impact of severe tropical storm of Paeng in many parts of the country, President Bongbong Marcos said there is no need to place the entire Philippines under state of calamity.

“I don’t think it is necessary. I came to that conclusion with the DENR kasi highly-localized ang mga damage. We are talking about east coast, like in Cavite, Quezon and Maguindanao,” Marcos told reporters during his visit in Cavite.

The chief executive also led the meeting of disaster officials in Noveleta, Cavite, one of the most affected areas in the province.

“Lagi nating pinapaalala na kapag may bagyo mayroon tayong preemptive evacuation, inuunahan natin yung bagyo… Dapat lahat ng nasa evacuation center ay naseservisan ng pagkain, ng tubig,” he said.