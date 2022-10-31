Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos sees no need to declare nationwide year-long state of calamity due to Paeng

Despite the devastating impact of severe tropical storm of Paeng in many parts of the country, President Bongbong Marcos said there is no need to place the entire Philippines under state of calamity.

“I don’t think it is necessary. I came to that conclusion with the DENR kasi highly-localized ang mga damage. We are talking about east coast, like in Cavite, Quezon and Maguindanao,” Marcos told reporters during his visit in Cavite.

The chief executive also led the meeting of disaster officials in Noveleta, Cavite, one of the most affected areas in the province.

“Lagi nating pinapaalala na kapag may bagyo mayroon tayong preemptive evacuation, inuunahan natin yung bagyo… Dapat lahat ng nasa evacuation center ay naseservisan ng pagkain, ng tubig,” he said.

“Titiyakin namin na mayroon kayong sapat na pangangailangan hanggang makabalik kayo sa inyong mga tahanan,” the President added.

