Malacañang denies Marcos was in Japan amid ‘Paeng’

Malacañang has denied reports that President Bongbong Marcos is in Japan amid the onslaught of severe tropical storm Paeng over the weekend.

“Wala po sya sa Japan,” Office of the Press Secretary Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil told reporters.

On Saturday. Marcos questioned government officials over the high death toll from the onslaught of severe tropical storm Paeng.

Marcos who led a meeting with disaster officials asked why residents were not evacuated immediately.

“I would like to start with the flooding in Maguindanao, simply because we have to already look at it dahil ang daming casualty,” Marcos said.

“It will be important to us to look back and see why this happened, na hindi natin naagapan ito na 67 ang casualty,” he added.

Marcos wants a clearer picture on why residents were evacuated ahead of the storm.

“So maybe if we could start with there first, just to give me a better idea of what happened, what caused the flooding and bakit hindi natin sila na-evacuate at nagkaganyan ang casualty, napakataas?” Marcos said.

