UAE stands in solidarity with South Korea and leaders offer condolences to stampede victims

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The United Arab Emirates has released a statement through state news outlet WAM on Sunday, October 30.

The statement reads as follows:

“The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of South Korea over the victims of crowd surge in Itaewon in the capital Seoul, which resulted in the death of hundreds of people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the South Korean government and people and to the families of victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the South Korean President. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Similarly, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable to President Suk-yeol.

Read: South Korea declares mourning period after Halloween event kills 151 

