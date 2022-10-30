Percy Lapid family appeals to stop ‘smear campaign’ 

The family of slain broadcaster Percy Lapid is now calling for a stop on the smear campaign thrown at them as investigation continues on the killing of Lapid.

The family made a statement after messages from forces allied with suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte launched a smear campaign against them especially to Lapid’s brother, Roy Mabasa.

The family also took exception on the statements made by Mon Tulfo.



“The Mabasa family also would like to correct the allegation of Tulfo that Roy was ‘taking over’ the job of government investigators, citing as an example Roy’s request to do a walk through and reenactment of the killing of Percy with self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial,” they said.



“Mr. Tulfo went as far as accusing Roy of basking in the publicity of his brother’s death and using the crass word ‘nakakasuka,” the family said.

The family said that Roy was only being proactive in helping the case and he has never sought the help of the United States Embassy in Manila.

“The fact is that embassies of several countries reached out to Roy — who covered foreign affairs as a diplomatic reporter for many years — to offer their support and express their concern over the murder of Percy and the many unsolved killings of journalists in the Philippines,” the family said.