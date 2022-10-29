RLC Residences share why real estate is a booming investment for OFWs

Apart from the fact that having a home is one of the greatest aspirations of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), an expert from RLC residence shared in the latest episode of TFT Usapang OFW why real estate is a top of mind investment for Filipinos nowadays.

During the live streamed session on Facebook hosted by Vince Ang, General Manager of New Perspective Media (NPM), Bryan Borela, the International Marketing Sales Director of RLC Residences, shared the top reasons why real estate is booming in the Philippines.

“Yung real estate investment naging in demand siya because tinuturing yang secure at stable investment. Isa sa mga yan ang condominium,” said Borela.

With the pandemic taking over the past two years, Borela said there has been a shift in the priorities of Filipinos. They are now smarter in handling money and are wise enough to start investing.

“Hindi sapat ang magsave lang. Its really important to invest your money,” said Vince Ang.

Real estate are enticing investments because of its capital appreciation.

“Ito yung pagtaas ng property value. For example, bumili ka ng isang pre-selling na condo at 375,000 AED. Halimbawa ang construction period nya is 5 yrs., pwedeng mag-appreciate yung pera mo ng 6-10%. So, by the time na tapos na ang property, mababalik mo yung investment mo at kumita ka pa ng malaki,” explained Borela.

To help the online viewers with the right foundation in home-buying, Borela shared important tips to ensure legitimate real estate investment.

“Kailangan maignat tayo sa investment natin kasi at the end of the day yung investment natin is hard earned money,” said Ang.

Here are Borela’s main pointers:

Check credibility of developer

Check the track record of the developer, check reviews from previous buyers. It’s also important to check if he projects are completed and the developer has awards. It’s an additional proof that they are trusted by investors.

2. Location

“Dpende yan sa purpose ng pagbili mo, gusto mo ba ito ipa-rent out later on, ano yung preference mo as buyer, depending on your need,” said Borela.

He recommends buying properties near important commercial establishments, like malls and major work areas.

“Experts say na patuloy ang pagtaas ng property value. Lalo na sa condominiums na tinatayo sa CBD or progressive cities kung san maraming tinatayong buildings at malls. Malaki ang chnce na patuloy ang appreciation ng developments, ” said Borela.

3. Check amenities

“Iba ang condo living compared to living in the provinces. You have to check the amenities. Is there a swimming pool or lounge areas and for those who like fitness, is there a gym. Consider amenities based on your priorities.

Currently, Borela said that there is a huge trend of real estate purchases from millennials. He introduced to the online viewers RLC Residence’s SYNC towers which has a total of 27 amenities.

This includes parks, longes, pool area and a pet park.

