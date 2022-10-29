Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Passenger from Dubai flight nabbed in NAIA for carrying P56.7 million worth of shabu

A 40-year-old female passenger was arrested by authorities after being caught carrying a baggage with 8.34 kilos of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) valued at P56.7 million at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City.

The Norwegian passenger was apprehended by joint operatives from the Bureau of Customs-Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport NAIA (BOC NAIA), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and NAIA-Inter Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (IADITG) on Friday, October 28.

An X-ray agent alerted the BOC-NAIA and PDEA personnel of a screened baggage believed to contain illegal drugs at Terminal 3. The drug mule brought in the baggage from Dubai via Emirates Airlines EK334. The point of origin was Johannesburg, South Africa.

The luggage, immediately subjected to K9 sweeping and physical examination, revealed shabu.
The passenger will be charged with violating Republic Act No. 9165, the Comprehensive Drug Act, and RA 10863, the Customs Modernization And Tariff Act (CMTA).
On a separate operation, the authorities also nabbed another female passenger after finding drugs hidden in a false compartment of her luggage. 

A joint inventory was conducted and found to contain 13,565 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P92,242,000.00.

