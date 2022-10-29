Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Oman announces visa-free entry for GCC residents

Muscat, Oman

All residents of the GCC countries can now enter Oman visa-free for all commercial professions.

A circular from the Directorate General of Passports and Residence regarding the visa of residents of GCC countries stated:

  1. All residents of the GCC countries have the right to enter the Sultanate of Oman for all commercial professions.
  2. It is not required for people to come from the country of residence. For example, a resident of any GCC country is not required to arrive directly from that GCC country to avail this facility. It is permitted at any time and from any destination they arrive from.
  3. For the application of what is stated in items 1 and 2 above, it is required that the residence visa be valid in the GCC for a period of no less than three months.
  4. The above mentioned procedures referred to are applied, taking into account the importance of following the policy of granting visas to restricted nationalities.

Previously, all eligible GCC residents were required to apply for an e-visa through the official government potal prior to their travel to Oman.

