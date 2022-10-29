Marcos leads NDRRMC meeting over Paeng 

President Bongbong Marcos is leading the meeting at the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council or NDRRMC to assess the impact of severe tropical storm Paeng in the country.

Malacañang said in a statement that the president has been in constant communication with different government agencies on the status of Paeng to make sure that there is sufficient resource augmentation to support local government units affected by the storm.

Marcos will lead a full council meeting of the NDRRMC on Saturday at 2PM.

“The President has instructed national government agencies to assist the BARMM in its relief and rescue operations on the recent flooding in Maguindanao that claimed at least 67 people,” Malacanang added in its statement.

“The President wants to assure them of the full support of the government. Everyone is advised to stay alert and take all precautionary measures to stay safe,” it said.

The NDRRMC reports the death toll due to severe tropical storm Paeng has risen to 72

The NDRRMC adds that 67 deaths were reported and recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The rest of the fatalities were from Western Visayas and the Soccsksargen regions.

The NDRRMC says validation is still ongoing for these reported deaths.

BARMM also reported 11 individuals are still missing increasing the figures of missing persons to 14. The NDRRMC added that 33 persons were reported injured, but only two of these injuries have been validated.

Based on its recent report 184,161 people have been affected by Paeng while at least 9,737 people are still inside evacuation centers in affected areas.