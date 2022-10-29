Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Fortun says middleman in Percy Lapid killing dies by ‘plastic bag suffocation’ 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Forensic Pathologist Raquel Fortun has released the results of her second autopsy to the body of Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid. 

Fortun said Villamor died from suffocation by means of plastic bag over his head. In a press briefing, she said this is a case of homicide.

Fortun added she came to this conclusion after she was informed that a witness testified to how Villamor died.

“Ang pagkamatay po ni Jun Villamor ay hindi po aksidente. Hindi po atake na natural, ngunit isa pong pinagplanuhan na kamatayan,” Justice Secretary Boying Remulla said on Saturday.

A previous  autopsy on Villamor by the NBI found no gunshot wounds, no external physical injury on the body of Villamor but pointed to a possible heart problem.

“No morphologic findings and yet putting a plastic bag over one’s head can be effective,” Fortun said.

“Did you check for what we call petechial hemorrhages? These are pinpoint hemorrhages on the face above the neck where compression could have been done, best seen for instance if you look under the eyelids,” she added.

Remulla added that an  important finding in Fortun’s report is the presence of methamphetamine (shabu) in the system of Villamor, which he says confirms rumors there’s shabu in Bilibid.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT narcs

Dubai Police arrest one of the ‘most cunning’ drug dealers known as “The Bat”

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 10 29 at 10.07.32 AM

Marcos leads NDRRMC meeting over Paeng 

3 hours ago
pa

Severe Tropical Storm Paeng death toll climbs to 72 

3 hours ago
TFT DP OCT

Father and son gets approved visa to Canada; family grateful to Dream Pathway International

16 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button