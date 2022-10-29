Fortun says middleman in Percy Lapid killing dies by ‘plastic bag suffocation’ 

Forensic Pathologist Raquel Fortun has released the results of her second autopsy to the body of Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Fortun said Villamor died from suffocation by means of plastic bag over his head. In a press briefing, she said this is a case of homicide.

Fortun added she came to this conclusion after she was informed that a witness testified to how Villamor died.

“Ang pagkamatay po ni Jun Villamor ay hindi po aksidente. Hindi po atake na natural, ngunit isa pong pinagplanuhan na kamatayan,” Justice Secretary Boying Remulla said on Saturday.

A previous autopsy on Villamor by the NBI found no gunshot wounds, no external physical injury on the body of Villamor but pointed to a possible heart problem.

“No morphologic findings and yet putting a plastic bag over one’s head can be effective,” Fortun said.

“Did you check for what we call petechial hemorrhages? These are pinpoint hemorrhages on the face above the neck where compression could have been done, best seen for instance if you look under the eyelids,” she added.

Remulla added that an important finding in Fortun’s report is the presence of methamphetamine (shabu) in the system of Villamor, which he says confirms rumors there’s shabu in Bilibid.