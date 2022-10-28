Two dead due to car tire burst accident in Fujairah

A car tragedy claimed the lives of two Indian expats: MNP Jaleel, 43, of Fujairah and Zubair Nangarathu, 45, his business partner, figured in a car accident on October 27 on the Maliha road while they were en route to Dubai.

Initial investigations state that the two lost control of their car after one of the tires burst in the middle of the road.

The two men, who had businesses in Oman as well as the UAE, managed a cosmetic and upscale jewelry store, according to social workers in Fujairah. Both have lived over 25 years in the Middle East – 16 years of which were in Fujairah.

Their family members are currently preparing the paperwork for the return of the men’s remains for burial in India.