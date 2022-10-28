No disruptions in DOH’s services despite lack of chief – Vergeire

The Department of Health’s services were not impacted by the health secretary position’s recent vacancy (DOH).

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire stated at a press conference on Friday that she did not perceive any “different from or difficulty in” carrying out her duties in her current position within the organization.

“The authority provided to me has led us to continue with all the services and operations, no disruptions at all. What I think would just be the difference would be the appointing authority, ‘yung (the) appointing authority, I don’t think that would be critical at this point for us because we still have our officials intact and all are working,” said Vergeire.

She said she could easily discuss matters requiring “clarification and additional authority” with President Ferdinand R. Marcos.

“Kapag kailangan ng additional backing doon sa decision na gagawin, tinatanong at sinasangguni natin sa kanila at binibigyan naman nila tayo ng guidance,” she added.

Camilo Cascolan, the retired head of the Philippine National Police, is “very qualified for the job considering his credentials,” according to Vergeire, even though they are still discussing his particular assignment as undersecretary of the department.

Marcos had previously stated that Cascolan would do a “administrative audit” that would look at the operations of the agency but would not investigate health-related concerns.