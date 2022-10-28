Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos signs EO allowing voluntary mask-wearing for indoor spaces in PH

An executive order (EO) authorizing the voluntary use of face masks for indoor spaces was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos on Friday, October 28.

Except for healthcare institutions, medical transport, and public transportation by land, air, or sea, wearing a face mask is optional in both indoor and outdoor contexts under EO 7.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has advocated relaxing the face mask requirement in Resolution 3. (s. 2022).

“A policy of voluntary wearing of face masks in both indoor and outdoor settings is a positive step towards normalization, and a welcome development that would encourage activities and boost efforts toward the full reopening of the economy,” said Marcos.

According to the EO, mask use is still recommended for the elderly, those with comorbidities, immunocompromised people, pregnant women, unvaccinated people, and people who are symptomatic.

The minimal public health standards will still be strictly enforced.

The Executive Order also requires the Department of Health to revise the MPHS recommendations.

Meanwhile, Marcos advised provinces, highly urbanized cities, independent component cities, and municipalities with low-risk categorization but Alert Level 2 status to enhance their immunization and booster coverage.

Marcos issued Executive Order 3 in September, authorizing the voluntary use of face masks in outdoor settings, particularly in wide spaces and non-crowded regions with sufficient circulation.

