Hospital in UAE introduces new AI tech to treat stroke patients

The UAE’s medical sector continues to upgrade its services with a brand-new technological tool that is poised to save the lives of stroke patients.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, has embraced another another ground-breaking innovation. The ARTIS Icono, the most sophisticated stroke interventional system in the area, combines artificial intelligence with 2D and 3D imaging.

“With victims of ischemic stroke, the most common type of stroke, timing is crucial. Minutes count. Typically, we aim for a maximum of about six hours from symptom onset to perform what is called a neuro-thrombectomy, a procedure that dissolves the clot in a patient’s brain. This new system makes that process much faster and more precise, which will save lives,” said Dr. Khalil Zahra, Chief of Neuro-interventional Surgery in the Neurological Institute of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

For patients in the UAE who suffer from stroke, a dangerous ailment brought on by a blood clot in the brain, this breakthrough might change their lives.

Traditional stroke intervention starts with a CT scan of the patient, and before operating to break the blood clot, surgeons physically evaluate the images. By utilizing artificial intelligence, the ARTIS Icono alters this procedure to provide unmatched picture quality and reconstruction in real-time. Surgery can start without a CT scan and without delay. Time is saved, surgeons have far greater sight, and the patient receives less radiation as a result.

According to the World Health Organisation, one in four people run the risk of having a stroke in their lifetime. In the UAE, about 25 percent of UAE adults have hypertension, which puts our population at greater risk of having a stroke. Here, stroke is the leading cause of disability and the third leading cause of death. It has never been more crucial to have the most innovative technology available for treating patients. This highly sophisticated system will ultimately help us give stroke victims the finest care in the world and the best possible chance of recovery,” said Dr. Zahra.

The Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, which Newsweek just named the region’s top smart hospital, uses a variety of technological advancements to modernize patient care, including the ARTIS Icono.

The new technology will be located at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Neurovascular Medicine Programme and Stroke Centre, which provides patients with stroke and other cerebrovascular diseases with the most comprehensive spectrum of cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic options.