Ex-employee in UAE sued for stealing AED 102,000 from company

An ex-employee of a car rental company in the UAE was sued for allegedly embezzling AED102,000.

The business claimed that the defendant stole the money while still working there. He was in charge of obtaining payment from clients who rented the company’s vehicles. It was further stated that by failing to obtain payment from clients who had committed traffic and Salik offenses, the accused caused financial damages to the business.

However, the individual refuted the claims and said that there was no supporting documentation.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance rejected the complaint for a lack of evidence after hearing from all parties.

According to the court’s decision, the plaintiff failed to provide any proof that the employee’s role was to collect the required money from clients. Additionally, it was their error and carelessness in debt collection that resulted in financial loss. The rental car company is required to cover the defendant’s legal costs.