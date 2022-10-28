Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ex-employee in UAE sued for stealing AED 102,000 from company

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

An ex-employee of a car rental company in the UAE was sued for allegedly embezzling AED102,000.

The business claimed that the defendant stole the money while still working there. He was in charge of obtaining payment from clients who rented the company’s vehicles. It was further stated that by failing to obtain payment from clients who had committed traffic and Salik offenses, the accused caused financial damages to the business.

However, the individual refuted the claims and said that there was no supporting documentation.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance rejected the complaint for a lack of evidence after hearing from all parties.

According to the court’s decision, the plaintiff failed to provide any proof that the employee’s role was to collect the required money from clients. Additionally, it was their error and carelessness in debt collection that resulted in financial loss. The rental car company is required to cover the defendant’s legal costs.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

norway pdeg drugs 567m 1

Expat from Norway arrested in PH due to Php56.7M drug possession

1 hour ago
Lapid Fire

DOJ secures 8th suspect allegedly involved in death of Percy Lapid

1 hour ago
Son Ye Jin Hyun Bin

‘It’s a boy!’ Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin reveal kid’s gender, expected due date

2 hours ago
Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip

Thai transgender mogul buys Miss Universe for $20M

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button