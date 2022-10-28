DOJ secures 8th suspect allegedly involved in death of Percy Lapid

Authorities have secured an eighth person of interest (POI) in the murder investigation of broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday.

The POI was transported from the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) detention facility to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) at midnight, according to Mico Clavano, spokeswoman for the DOJ.

“We are hoping he can give relevant info on the case as well. He was actually under BuCor (Bureau of Corrections) custody but in the ISAFP facility,” said Clavano.

The nameless prisoner is the 8th POI linked to the Mabasa case and the passing of Jun Villamor, a different prisoner and alleged intermediary.

On October 3, Mabasa was shot and killed while traveling home in Las Pias City, while Villamor passed away on October 18, the same day that self-confessed shooter Joel Escorial was introduced to the media, in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Hospital.

Two days later, it was reported that Villamor had passed away, allegedly from natural causes.

Following Dr. Raquel Fortun’s request for an extension to submit her written report, forensics expert Clavano stated the results of the second autopsy on Villamor’s remains will be made public over the weekend.