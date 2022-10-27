WATCH: Mangroves: Filipinos’ ‘Gift of Life’ to the UAE

Filipinos from all over the seven emirates came together in a symbolic gesture of support the UAE’s goals on cultivating its mangrove habitats, by planting 48 mangrove trees representing 48 years of strong relations between the two countries.

In a video posted at the official YouTube page of the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, H.E. Ambassador Hjayceelyn Quintana spearheaded the initiative together with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, led by Secretary-General Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri, which was participated by 48 Filipino community leaders and diplomats.

In an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times, Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the EAD, commended the efforts of Filipinos whose actions support the growth and rehabilitation of the mangroves in Abu Dhabi, which represent the ‘lung of the city’.

“Abu Dhabi Mangrove is one of the richest and one of many important habitats. It’s vital, and we like to call it, the ‘lung of the city’. We are here to continue the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed by conserving, protecting, and also rehabilitating and planting mangroves to build a better future for the many coming generations, hopefully with more mangrove plantations to come,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

Life-giving gesture

Dr. Al Dhaheri also commended the efforts of the Philippine Embassy alongside Filipino community leaders, who actively participated in giving life to new mangrove trees which will leave a significant environmental print in Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a whole.

“We are very honored and privileged that the Philippine Embassy has personally participated with their Filipino citizens coming all the way to Abu Dhabi from the different emirates to support and learn more about our initiative. With their participation in Mangrove Tree Planting, we were able to connect them closer to our nature and ensure that they left a significant environmental print here in the UAE for many generations and for many years to come that we will remember,” she added.

Amb. Quintana stated that the relations between the UAE and the Philippines continue to grow stronger as it nears its golden celebrations, as both countries cooperate in ways and means that respond to the needs of humanity to protect and conserve its natural resources.

“The 48 mangrove trees we are planting today symbolize the 48 years of strong diplomatic ties between the Philippines and the UAE. Our bilateral relationship with the UAE has greatly evolved in the last 4 years, going beyond the traditional areas of cooperation and now linking arms and developing collaboration on issues that affect humankind,” said Amb. Quintana.

‘Lung of the City’

For his part, EAD Executive Director Ahmed Al Hashmi underscored the importance of mangroves to Abu Dhabi’s environmental conservation efforts, as it complements the country’s unique climate with its adaptability and resilience to high temperature and high salinity.

“We are aiming to conserve those habitats and also to increase them. They play a major role in storing carbon and reducing the impact of global warming and climate change. We are honored to host this event along with the Ambassador and with the Philippine delegates. It’s very important as we share mangrove in both countries and it’s our pleasure to work together and to exchange our information and experience for this important global species,” Al Hashmi told The Filipino Times.

Among the participants during the symbolic mangrove tree planting include officials from the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai led by Hon. Renato Dueñas Jr. , Consul General Marford Angeles, Consul Maria Cynthia Pelayo, Vice Consul Kevin Mark Gomez, Philippine Overseas Labor Office Assistant Labor Attache Jesus Vicente Magsaysay, as well as the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, led by Ruwayyah Khalifa Alketbi.

The 48 Filipino community leaders who participated in the Mangrove Tree Planting include the Filipino Social Club, the Order of the Knights of Rizal – Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter, Philippines Partnership Circle, and the United Global Filipinos of the 21st century.

The relations between the UAE and the Philippines take another significant milestone with the planting of 48 Mangrove trees, signifying the Philippines’ support for the UAE’s climate goals and its program to plant 100 million mangrove seedlings across the entire country by the year 2030.

The UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) recently increased its intention to increase mangrove cover by increasing the mangrove-planting objective in its second NDC under the Paris Agreement from 30 million to 100 million by 2030. MOCCAE’s announcement during the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow last November 2021 strengthens the country’s status as a global leader in nature-based climate change solutions.

Mangroves likewise provide a slew of natural benefits including acting as a protective habitat for both aquatic and terrestrial flora and fauna; helping protect the UAE from violent storms; providing a safe space for Abu Dhabi’s fish stocks to flourish, and acting as an effective carbon sink.

Currently, the UAE has 60 million mangroves, which create forests spanning 183 square kilometers and absorb 43,000 tons of CO2 annually.

When the UAE plants 100 million mangroves by 2023, the country’s mangrove forests will encompass 483 square kilometers, sequestering over 115,000 tons of CO2 each year.