Pope Francis warns priests vs. pornography

Pope Francis issued a warning to priests over the dangers of online pornography saying that a soft porn temptation could weaken the hearts of the priest,

Francis was responding to a wide range of questions from priests and seminarians studying in Rome on Wednesday.

“And on this there’s also another thing, which you know well: digital pornography,” Francis said.

“Each of you think if you’ve had the experience or had the temptation of digital pornography. It’s a vice that so many people have, so many laymen, so many lay women, and even priests and nuns,” Pope Francis said.

“And I’m not just talking about criminal pornography like child abuse, where you see live cases of abuse: that’s already degeneracy. But of the more ‘normal’ pornography,” he continued.

Pope Francis repeatedly slammed online pornography and called it an attack on the dignity of men and women.

“Dear brothers, be careful of this. The pure heart, the heart that receives Jesus every day, cannot receive this pornographic information,” Francis said.

“The devil enters from there: it weakens the priestly heart. Excuse me for going down to these details about pornography, but there is a reality: a reality that touches priests, seminarians, nuns, consecrated souls,” he added.