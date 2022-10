A woman who was reported missing for two days in Indonesia has been found inside a python’s stomach.

In a GMA News report, the 22-feet python was seen with an unusual bump in its stomach. When it was opened, they saw the body of the 54 year old woman inside it.

According to her family, the woman was missing for two days after she went to a rubber plantation.

Residents in the area said that there have been sightings of giant reticulated python in the area but they were not able to catch it.