DSWD assures PH has sufficient calamity funds till end of 2022

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) told the government on October 27 that it has adequate finances to respond to catastrophes and tragedies, as another tropical storm is expected to hit the Philippines this weekend.

DSWD Undersecretary Eduardo Punay stated at a Laging Handa public briefing that the department still has PHP1.4 billion, including PHP450 million in reserve money.

“So, handa po tayo at mayroon po tayong pondo hanggang sa katapusan po ng taon para rumesponde sa pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan na maaapektuhan po ng mga bagyo at mga kalamidad,” said Punay.

He stated that DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo quickly visited the devastated areas following the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Abra on October 25.

“Una niya pong binisita ang Ilocos Norte kung saan po ay tumulong tayo sa mga apektadong mga residente doon, namahagi po tayo sa mga kabahayan at mga pamilya na nasira ang mga bahay,” he added.

Tulfo also traveled to Lagayan, Abra, he claimed, to donate PHP5,000 to each of the seven injured villagers.

He stated that 236 family food kits, modular tents, and PHP198,000 in humanitarian relief were delivered to earthquake victims.