Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DSWD assures PH has sufficient calamity funds till end of 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) told the government on October 27 that it has adequate finances to respond to catastrophes and tragedies, as another tropical storm is expected to hit the Philippines this weekend.

DSWD Undersecretary Eduardo Punay stated at a Laging Handa public briefing that the department still has PHP1.4 billion, including PHP450 million in reserve money.

“So, handa po tayo at mayroon po tayong pondo hanggang sa katapusan po ng taon para rumesponde sa pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan na maaapektuhan po ng mga bagyo at mga kalamidad,” said Punay.

He stated that DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo quickly visited the devastated areas following the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Abra on October 25.

“Una niya pong binisita ang Ilocos Norte kung saan po ay tumulong tayo sa mga apektadong mga residente doon, namahagi po tayo sa mga kabahayan at mga pamilya na nasira ang mga bahay,” he added.

Tulfo also traveled to Lagayan, Abra, he claimed, to donate PHP5,000 to each of the seven injured villagers.

He stated that 236 family food kits, modular tents, and PHP198,000 in humanitarian relief were delivered to earthquake victims.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1254958416

Sen. Imee Marcos proposes inclusion of ‘pledge-of-service’ for nurses

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi voters reg 2021 4

Voter registration to resume from Dec. 9, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023 – COMELEC

2 hours ago
naia at night 1

Immigration inaugurates 24/7 one-stop shop at NAIA

3 hours ago
tailgating death

1 dead, 5 injured due to tailgating in Dubai

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button