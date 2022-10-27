DOH: COVID-19 cases may reach 18K in November-December due to lifting of optional face mask use

Health officer-in-charge and undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire warned that COVID-19 cases may reach as high as 18,000 daily if people will discontinue the use of face masks in November and December.

President Bongbong Marcos agreed with the proposal to lift the optional face use indoors but has yet to issue an executive order.

“Sinasabi sa projections na towards November and December of this year, kung magtatanggal tayo ng masks, maaaring tumaas ang kaso natin from 2,500 at the lower limit, to as high as 18,000,” Vergeire said.

Vergeire echoes the concerns raised by some health experts on the possible surge in new cases.

The health official added that COVID-19 infections are really expected to rise due to this relaxation in policies and new COVID-19 variants.

Vergeire appealed to the public to take their booster shots to protect themselves from the virus.

“Sa ngayon, we highly encourage our citizens para tumanggap ng boosters, pero talagang napaka-slow ng uptake ngayon,” Vergeire said.

“What we need to do really is to assess our risks kapag tayo ay lalabas o kaya ay pupunta sa indoor spaces. Kung sa tingin ninyo ay kakaunti lang ang tao o sa tingin ninyo, hindi naman kayo vulnerable, then very well, you can voluntarily remove your masks,” she added.