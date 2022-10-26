PAL to launch Baguio-Cebu flights in December

Philippine Airlines will soon resume flight operations from Baguio City by launching flights to and from the City of Pines to Cebu on December 16.

PAL said they will be using the De Havilland Dash 8 Series 400 Next Generation turboprop.

Flights will be two to four times a week or every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

In a statement, PAL said that PR 2230 will leave Cebu at 8:50 a.m. and arrive in Baguio at 10:50 a.m., while the PR 2231 will leave Baguio at 11:10 a.m. and arrive in Cebu at 1 p.m.

“This will be PAL’s comeback to the very first destination we served nearly 82 years ago, so we are happy to be flying back to where it all started,” PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng.

“At the same time, we’re inaugurating a brand-new service, linking two progressive tourist and business destinations – the Queen City of the South and the City of Pines,” he added.

The maiden flight of the flag carrier was on March 15, 1941.