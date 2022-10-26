Marcos defends appointment of ex-PNP chief in DOH

President Bongbong Marcos has defended the appointment of former PNP chief Camilo Cascolan as undersecretary in the Department of Health.

Marcos said that the PNP chief will focus on the administrative functions of the DOH.

“It’s not health issues that he has to look at, that’s why he doesn’t have to be a doctor. He’s going to look at the function of the DOH,” Marcos said in an ambush interview.

“We talked about rightsizing. We talked about structural changes. ‘Yun, we need somebody to examine what has been going on,” he added.

Marcos has yet to appoint a new DOH secretary amid a raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The appointment drew criticisms due to his lack of expertise in medical background.

Cascolan said that he can contribute to the department his experience in emergency response.