Expert praises DCMI Homes for its full water-recycling facilities which is a first in PH

DMCI Homes’ innovative water conservation initiatives has earned praise from an expert from the University of the Philippines’ Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology. The expert lauded the long-term impact of the initiative in augmenting freshwater supply in the country, particularly in Metro Manila.

Professor Mayzonee Ligaray said the incorporation of full water-recycling facilities and rain-harvesting systems in DMCI Homes’ new condominiums like The Erin Heights, Fortis Residences, and Sage Residences should be practiced by similar developers to reduce the demand for freshwater in the metro.

“What DMCI Homes is doing is very sustainable, not only in providing water for residents, but in lessening dependence on water resource of the community. If this is practiced by other corporations, this is a smart, most sustainable way to use water that does not come from our freshwater resources,” Ligaray said.

The initiative is believed to serve as an answer to the huge demand from commercial and industrial buildings in urban areas.

“These industries and factories use a lot of water that’s why these urban areas demand more water as compared to rural areas in the country,” she said.

“Lalo na marami tayong condominiums na tinatayo and also there are also a lot of industries na gumagamit ng cooling systems for their airconditioner ng mga buildings na gumagamit ng maraming, maraming tubig,” she continued.

DCMI Homes are the first residential condos with full water-recycling facilities in the Philippines. The facility is capable of collecting and treating wastewater to make it fit for general use, landscape irrigation, and maintenance of amenities, among other beneficial purposes.

The first of its kind in the residential condo category in the country, DMCI Homes is building a full water recycling and treatment facility in its new projects such as The Erin Heights in Tandang Sora, Quezon City; Fortis Residences in Chino Roces Ave., Makati City; and Sage Residences in Mandaluyong City.

This initiative helps save millions of liters of water yearly.

To ensure the quality of the water, DMCI Homes has in-house experts who are working with professional wastewater management contractors. They make sure of the efficient treatment process in producing Class A-certified treated water that is in accordance with the standards set by the Environmental Management Bureau.

With the installed treatment facility, condominiums can potentially save up to 182 million liters of water annually according to a DMCI Homes’ Design and Engineering Department study.

This also means savings for homeowners on their water bills and having enough backup water supply for the community in the event of a water shortage.