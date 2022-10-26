Dubai Police seize almost 500kgs of illegal drugs hidden in legumes

The Dubai Police has seized a 436kg of drugs hidden in shipment of legumes.

In one of their latest operations, the brave and highly skilled officers of Dubai Police have dismantled an international drug trafficking network and revealed the culprits’ secret methods in smuggling the harmful toxins after only seven hours of receiving the report.

The mission started when the General Department of Anti-narcotics at Dubai Police received a tip-off about a drug-trafficking gang attempting to smuggle drugs in 280 packaging bags (5.6 tons) filled with a mixture of natural and plastic broad beans stuffed with narcotics.

During the investigation, their team tailed one of the suspects and subsequently raided their den, arrested the six culprits red-handed, and extracted 436kg of toxins from the legumes.

Officials from Dubai Police stressed that Operation Legumes is one of the exceptional operations that the Force has carried out, especially as the warehouse inspection required high-skilled security and the deployment of a K9 unit to discover narcotics stuffed in plastic food.

#DubaiPolice seized 436 kilograms of drugs hidden in a shipment of legumes.

An international drug trafficking gang was recently intercepted by Dubai Police’s General Department of Anti-Narcotics with the seizure of illegal narcotics and the arrest of suspects involved. pic.twitter.com/4U5mLUzLW4 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) October 26, 2022

In a statement, an official of the Dubai Police said that the success of their operation reflects their strong commitment in their fight against illegal drug peddlers.

“We will seize every opportunity to preserve the local, regional and international security and safety in coordination and cooperation with international counterparts,” “We will protect the communities from drug trafficking and disrupt all of the criminals’ attempts,” “We believe that the security-exchange of information and expertise in the drug-trafficking cases with other polices agencies have contributed significantly in increasing the seizers of drugs in the recent years,” Dubai Police official stated.