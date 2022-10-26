DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE 2022: Residents gear up for a fitness-fuelled month of activities across the emirate

The full calendar of events taking place during the 6th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, the flagship fitness initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai was revealed today at the official press conference that was held at Zabeel Sports District on the rooftop of Dubai Mall Zabeel. The official reveal saw the attendance of Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), and His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, as well as key dignitaries from DFC’s main sponsors; Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), DP World, Mai Dubai and Gulf Marketing Group (GMG).

The success of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), each year is a result of the terrific support of stakeholders across the city, including government organisations, corporates, schools and universities as well as members of the fitness, health, tourism and retail industries, the city-wide challenge will make its action-packed return to the city on 29 October, giving everyone the momentum and motivation to kickstart a new fitness routine and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Fitness fans of all ages and abilities including workout first-timers are encouraged to come together with the common goal; to get active for 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 consecutive days.

With its biggest ever calendar of free and inclusive fitness events, activities and classes across the city, residents are being urged to find their inner workout warrior and embrace exercise into their everyday schedule.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said: “Since its inception in 2017, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) has positively impacted the lives of many, inspiring more registrations year-on-year and reaching over 1.65 million participants in 2021. Thanks to the extraordinary leadership and vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, DFC continues to encourage everyone to commit to a healthier lifestyle, and to support the broader vision of making Dubai the world’s best city to live in, work and visit. I thank our partners for their continuous support and ongoing dedication, and for making each edition of DFC more inclusive and engaging every year. I urge everyone in Dubai – whether a citizen, resident or a visitor, to register and take part in the citywide initiative – it only takes 30 minutes a day to improve your health and wellbeing for the rest of your lives.”

H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, stated: “Thanks to the generous support & wise directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Dubai Fitness Challenge acquires special importance and it has become the most eminent sports event in the community sport field. This event grows year after year. The exercise of sport in Dubai has become an essential part of the daily activities for the various classes of society in Dubai. We continue our remarkable efforts in collaboration with our partners in the different governmental & private entities; top of which is the Department of Economy & Tourism in Dubai besides several other sports entities to enhance the status of sport in the Emirate of Dubai and to provide convenient environment for the practice of sport among people of multi-nationalities who reside in the Emirate and to boost cooperation & friendship among them, aiming to enable all individuals in society to enjoy healthy, happy & active life”.

He added: “In addition to the several events, held as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, we are proud to mention that our sports events’ agenda in the Emirate of Dubai is full of prominent world championships & events, which are organized during the period of the Challenge, confirming the remarkable status of Sport in our society. Our sports agenda comprises more than 90 various sports events, organized during the period of the Challenge in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and our partners in the governmental & private sectors”

Highlights of DFC 2022 include Dubai Ride, presented by DP World and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, two 30 day fitness villages: DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village, and RTA Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village, 19 Fitness Hubs in easy-to-access communities across the city, EXPO City Dubai Sports and Fitness Weekend, major sporting events throughout the month and thousands of free live and virtual classes with some of the top fitness professionals from across the region.

There is still time to register at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com and join the movement towards a better you and an even happier and healthier city.

DFC FITNESS VILLAGES: GET INVOLVED

With a huge roster of sports, classes, events and more, DFC’s two free fitness villages at Kite Beach and Last Exit Al Khawaneej are set to be a hive of activity over the 30 days of the challenge.

DP World Fitness Village Kite Beach: Enjoy sun, sea, sand and endless free activities for the whole family at Kite Beach during the Dubai Fitness Challenge. DP World Fitness Village Kite Beach is one of the best ways to get your fitness fix with 15 Sports and Fitness zones all dedicated to helping you and your loved ones achieve your fitness goals.

Open from 7am to 11pm on the weekend, and from 3pm to 11pm on weekdays, DP World Fitness Village Kite Beach offers hundreds of fitness activities and classes suitable for all ages. The main stage, presented by Etisalat by E&, will feature a huge range of group workouts with fun, high-energy classes that are suitable for all fitness levels. The Aviv Row, located on the top floor of the three-tier Aviv tower, will offer rowing classes at the studio for a total body workout, while the Sport Society Multi-Purpose Court will give participants a chance to play a wide range of team-based activities including football, basketball and volleyball, and Padel tennis fans can hone their skills at the purpose-built Emirates Padel court.

The Aviv Ride zone will feature instructor-led fitness classes including intervals, rolling hills, sprints, climbs, runs, surges and jumps – all to music hand-picked to motivate and inspire. Kids fitness activities will take centre stage at the Kids Fitness Area, specially designed for children where they can get fit, have fun, and start to build healthy habits that will last a lifetime. . New additions this year include the Youth Football Tournament, and the Emirates NBD Cricket Arena, where you can join a tournament, or even book your own 8-a-side game with friends. Participants can also give the Dubai Chamber Aqua Parks Leisure a try where they can enjoy a special 30×30 offer of 30 minutes for just AED 30 and have fun in the water.

Additionally, football fans will get a chance to hone their skills or just have some football fun at The Box by Nissan zone, a brand-new football challenges activation area. Participants can enjoy daily challenges including penalty shoot outs, target practice, defender scenarios and volley drills.

RTA Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village: The RTA Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village is packed with great ways for families to get fit and have fun. Head over to the village from 29 October to explore the five different fitness zones, all dedicated to helping participants of all ages achieve their 30X30 fitness goals. Located in the ranch-themed Last Exit, the Al Khawaneej fitness village is just the place for the whole family to get their 30 in, and then enjoy a tasty (and healthy) treat from one of Last Exit’s famous food trucks.

Starting from 4pm every day throughout Dubai Fitness Challenge, the Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village is open until 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Participants can choose from super-intensive and super-fun ride classes which are great for building endurance and burning calories, a huge range of group workouts suitable for all fitness levels at the RTA main stage area, the exclusively Aster ladies-only fitness studio which offers pilates, core conditioning, dance classes, deep stretching and Tabata classes, or Dubai Chamber high-energy rebounder sessions, perfect for fitness fans wanting to take care of their joints. Children can get a taste of martial arts and yoga, or enjoy dance, zumba, bootcamps – and more.

DUBAI RIDE PRESENTED BY DP WORLD: PEDAL ENTHUSIASTS TO RETURN TO DUBAI’S HIGHWAYS

The eagerly anticipated Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, returns this year on 6 November with tens of thousands of cycling enthusiasts expected to pedal their way down Dubai’s most famous landmarks. For one morning only, take the opportunity to cycle on Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard – an ideal way to get your 30 in, and join a unique annual event. Choose one of two routes; the 4km Downtown Family route – a flat ride suitable for cyclists of all ages and abilities – or the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route, which goes from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park and back, including a climb over the Dubai Canal Bridge.

Registration is now open on https://www.dubairide.com/register/

DUBAI RUN PRESENTED BY MAI DUBAI: MAKE SHEIKH ZAYED ROAD YOUR RUNNING TRACK

The world’s largest free fun run and one of the key highlights of DFC, Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, will take over the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road on 20 November. Runners of all ages and fitness abilities are invited to register and challenge themselves to go the distance.

Choose from two routes: a 5km route, suitable for families and runners of all abilities, and a 10km route for more experienced runners. Both routes start near the Museum of the Future on Sheikh Zayed Road where we expect to witness a sea of green with runners wearing their Sun & Sand Sports T-Shirts. The 5km route passes by Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa, and is very flat – making it ideal for less experienced runners, or children. The 10km route follows Sheikh Zayed Road to the Dubai Canal, then returns towards the Trade Centre before ending on Al Mustaqbal Street near DIFC. A longer route, it’s better suited to more experienced runners. Register now at dubairun.com – everyone needs to register to join in.

FITNESS HUBS ACROSS DUBAI’S LOCAL COMMUNITIES

Throughout the course of DFC this year, 19 new fitness hubs will appear across various local communities all over the city, including Bluewaters, Champs Sports & Fitness Club, Dubai Design District (D3), DIFC, DMCC in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dragon Mall, Dubai Police Officers Club, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Inspiratus Sport District (ISD) at Dubai Sports City, Hatta, Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL), The Palm Jumeirah, The Space-Dubai Investment Park, Zabeel Ladies Club, Zabeel Sports District, The Beach, Sport Society, Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Festival City Mall. Each Fitness Hub will support the 30×30 challenge goal of inspiring communities to seek healthy and active lifestyles by providing daily free activities and workout sessions for all the family. Choose from hundreds of free activities, from hiking in the Hatta Wadi, stretching the limbs in Pilates and Yoga classes, working up a sweat in Body Combat or Zumba classes, or taking on treadmill challenges! Dates for all the fitness hubs will be on the DFC website.

EXPO CITY DUBAI SPORTS AND FITNESS WEEKEND

The sixth edition of DFC will also feature the inaugural Expo City Dubai Sports and Fitness Weekend, taking place on 12 and 13 November. Exercise enthusiasts or fitness first-timers can sample one of dozens of keep-fit classes, from LES MILLS Body Balance and Body Grit classes, Crank cycling sessions, yoga, gymnastics, and – for the hardy residents – Barry’s Bootcamp will put participants through the paces with a sweat-busting workout. Key highlights include The EXPO City Dubai Run, powered by Gatorade, on 12 November, which is open for everyone, from social to advanced runners, young or experienced as well as people of determination with distances of 3k, 5k, 10k or 15km to choose from, as well as the Expo City Dubai Ride powered by Gatorade, taking place on 13 November, giving cyclists the chance to re-experience the incredible route within the Expo City Dubai passing existing pavilions, parks and surrounding attractions with distances of 12km, 18km, 40km and 74km.

DFC YOUTH WORLD CUPS

In recognition of the Football Men’s World Cup that commences during the course of DFC 2022 there will be four youth 5-aside football tournaments staged.The tournaments comprise of Under 14 and Under 11 for Boys and Under 14 and Under 11 for Girls. Matches are predominantly played at the multipurpose pitch at the DP World Fitness Village Kite Beach.

Up to 128 teams are expected to take part comprising squads totalling over 1,000 young football players. Teams will reflect the national teams playing in Qatar with a random draw being conducted for entrants on 20th October 2022 to allocate the team names and the group fixtures. The games will take place through the 30 days of DFC 2022 with all the finals being staged on the final weekend of the event at the DP World Fitness Village at Kite Beach.

MAI DUBAI HALF CITY MARATHON, DUBAI’S WOMEN RUN, PADEL TOURNAMENTS, AND SO MUCH MORE

It doesn’t stop there, during DFC there are over 60 partner events happening across the city including; the Dubai Holding SkyRun, DP World, World Padel Championship Dubai, La Mer 3.2km Long Distance Swim Race 1, Beach Pro Tour Dubai, Mai Dubai Half City Marathon, Dubai Harbour Night Run Race 1, Under Armour UAE Turf Games (Elite teams), DP World Tour Championship, Emirates NBD Unity Run, Emirates Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai, Palm Jumeirah’s largest spin class which will bring over 50 spin enthusiasts together for an exhilarating spin class on 29 October, and much more. All events are listed on the DFC website for participants who want to sign up.

The entities helping DFC strengthen the spirit of the community this year include organisers Dubai’s Department for Economy Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; Presenting Partners DP World, Mai Dubai, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Association Partners Sun and Sand Sports, AVIV Clinics, Emirates Airline, Emirates NBD, Etisalat by E&, Fitbit, Shamal – Kite Beach and Last Exit; Official Partners Aster Hospitals, Clinics and Pharmacy, Arabian Automobiles Co, Dubai Chamber, Lipton and Sports Society; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Event Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, and Emirates Schools Establishment.

For more information and to register visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.