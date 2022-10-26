Dubai bags new Guinness World Record with World’s Fastest Vertical-Launch Rollercoaster

Dubai has bagged another Guinness World Record through a unique theme park attraction at Dubai Hills Mall that’s now recognized as the “World’s Fastest Vertical-Launch Rollercoaster”.

“The Storm Coaster”, which bagged the prestigious Guinness World Record, is a first-of-its-kind indoor coaster with a 697m-track and three trains, each with 12 riders, that may operate concurrently, enabling an efficient visitor experience and flow.

“Dubai has added another achievement to its long list of world-class attractions through Emaar’s new addition. At GWR, we have been documenting roller coaster records for decades, so the Fastest Vertical Launch Rollercoaster is an excellent addition for thrill-seekers. We congratulate Emaar for their Officially Amazing achievement and hope visitors will enjoy this recording-breaking experience,” said Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager – Guinness World Records™.

“The Storm Coaster” is structurally integrated with the building’s exoskeleton diagrid. The coaster wraps around the whole structure and has an exciting, completely vertical launch driven by magnetic LSM motors, delivering riders over 50m up into the building.

“When we opened The Storm Coaster, we wanted to capture people’s attention with an incredible experience the like of which had not been seen before – receiving a Guinness World Record is a huge endorsement of that. This truly is a unique, award-winning, attraction in the heart of one of Dubai’s newest malls – where else gives you the opportunity to boost your adrenaline like this while out shopping, dining, or taking in a movie? it is something you have to see to believe and another example of the innovation and development we champion at EEG,” said a representative from Emaar Entertainment Group.