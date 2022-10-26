Church, houses damaged after 6.4 quake in Abra

A church and several houses have been damaged following a 6.4 earthquake that hit tje province of Abra on Monday night.

Some parts of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente church in La Paz, Abra was destroyed following the strong tremor.

A video also showed damaged ceramic items inside a house located in Barangay Madamba, Dingras in Ilocos Norte.

Local officials also posted advisories and warnings to its residents after the quake. The tremor was felt in Baguio City, Abra province, Ilocos Norte, Isabela, and Pangasinan.

Tuguegarao Mayor Maila Ting Que also shared a video of her roaming around the area to check on the impact of the quake.

The magnitude of the quake was initially reported to be at 6.7 but state seismologists later on downgraded it to 6.4.

Phivolcs said the tremor occured at 10:59PM, tectonic in orgin, with a depth of 11 kilometers.

The epicenter was at the town of Lagayan in Abra and some structures and roads were damaged due to the quake.

Phivolcs adss that intensity 6 or “very strong” shaking was felt in La Paz in Abra while Intensity 5 or “strong” shaking was recorded in other parts of Abra, Benguet, Kalinga, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Cagayan. It was also felt in parts of Pangasinan, Aurora, and Isabela.

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc suspended classes and government offices following the quake.

Phivolcs said there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines following the quake.