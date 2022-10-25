Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WhatsApp returns to normal after temporary outage

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

WhatsApp is now fully functional once again after a temporary outage that lasted for more or less three hours.

Downdetector website noted at least 9,000 UAE users who reported having problems sending and receiving messages as early as 11:00 am.

The issue wasn’t isolated in UAE alone, as user reports from other parts of the world also noticed that their WhatsApp messaging app wasn’t working as well.

As of posting time, there aren’t any notices from WhatsApp nor from Meta about the downtime.

Users could use the app, compose messages, and view existing chats, but new messages were marked as undeliverable. WhatsApp Web users were also affected by the issue.

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Metropolitan Manila Development Authority MMDA 1

Over 1,500 personnel ready for ‘Undas’ – MMDA

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 at 3.22.22 PM

WATCH LIVE: Partial solar eclipse observed in the skies of UAE on Tuesday

2 hours ago
Vhong Navarro NBI PIO

Wife of Vhong Navarro makes court appearance for actor’s case

3 hours ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

52-year-old in California sentenced to life imprisonment for sexual abuse of young Filipino boys

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button