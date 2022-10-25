WhatsApp returns to normal after temporary outage

WhatsApp is now fully functional once again after a temporary outage that lasted for more or less three hours.

Downdetector website noted at least 9,000 UAE users who reported having problems sending and receiving messages as early as 11:00 am.

The issue wasn’t isolated in UAE alone, as user reports from other parts of the world also noticed that their WhatsApp messaging app wasn’t working as well.

As of posting time, there aren’t any notices from WhatsApp nor from Meta about the downtime.

Users could use the app, compose messages, and view existing chats, but new messages were marked as undeliverable. WhatsApp Web users were also affected by the issue.