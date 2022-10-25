WATCH: Saudi begins construction works for ‘The Line’

Drone footage reveals the beginning of the construction phase of Saudi Arabia’s sci-fi megacity, ‘The Line’ — a 170-kilometer-long city where people may live and work without ever leaving.

The Line in Saudi Arabia made news this summer for its elegant and seemingly unneeded approach to city-building, with a mirrored facade that houses a totally self-contained metropolis 546 yards (500 meters) tall, 218 yards (200 meters) wide, and 105 miles (170 kilometers) long.

The video was uploaded to YouTube by the architecture news site Dezeen, although it was shot by the Saudi Arabian business Ot Sky. A celebratory tune plays views of construction equipment and vehicles spread over the desert as The Line’s gigantic footprint is scraped out of the sand in the drone video.

‘The Line’ is the brainchild of Neom, a firm founded by the Saudi Arabian government to reinvent the country via design, engineering, and sustainability. Aside from The Line’s ultra-thin and enormously long footprint, Neom promises that the city will include multiple neighborhoods that can be walked in five minutes, end-to-end transit in 20 minutes, and a constant micro-climate. Neom is also collaborating on two other initiatives, Oxagon and Trojena, which it refers to as “regions.”

Watch the video here: