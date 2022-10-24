Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE to witness partial solar eclipse on October 25

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

On October 25, a partial solar eclipse will be seen in the UAE and many other regions of the world.

It will peak around 3:52 pm GST (11:52am UTC) when the Moon will cover 35.4 percent of the Sun’s surface.

Solar eclipses are celestial occurrences that occur when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are partially or totally aligned.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the Moon blocks light from the Sun and casts a shadow on Earth, with the eclipse visible to anybody within this shadow.

“A solar eclipse can be either total or partial. During a total solar eclipse, the Sun, Moon and Earth are perfectly aligned and the Moon covers the entire disc of the Sun. During a partial solar eclipse, the three are not perfectly aligned, so only part of the Sun is covered by the Moon — it looks as though the Moon takes a bite from the Sun,” advised the ESA.

To properly witness a solar eclipse, it is critical to use protective glasses, as exposure can cause retinal damage. Sunglasses will not give this level of protection.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

wakata koichi palm jumeirah

LOOK: Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, other islands mystify Japanese astronaut aboard ISS

4 mins ago
car e scooter hit and run

Man in Sharjah dies car, e-scooter accident

2 hours ago
roy mabasa

Roy Mabasa, brother of Percy Lapid, gets death threats following probe

3 hours ago
The unveil of the official ADNOC ABU DHABI MARATHON T shirt32

More than Dhs 1-million prize for this year’s ADNOC’s Abu Dhabi Marathon

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button