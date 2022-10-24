UAE to witness partial solar eclipse on October 25

On October 25, a partial solar eclipse will be seen in the UAE and many other regions of the world.

It will peak around 3:52 pm GST (11:52am UTC) when the Moon will cover 35.4 percent of the Sun’s surface.

Solar eclipses are celestial occurrences that occur when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are partially or totally aligned.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the Moon blocks light from the Sun and casts a shadow on Earth, with the eclipse visible to anybody within this shadow.

“A solar eclipse can be either total or partial. During a total solar eclipse, the Sun, Moon and Earth are perfectly aligned and the Moon covers the entire disc of the Sun. During a partial solar eclipse, the three are not perfectly aligned, so only part of the Sun is covered by the Moon — it looks as though the Moon takes a bite from the Sun,” advised the ESA.

To properly witness a solar eclipse, it is critical to use protective glasses, as exposure can cause retinal damage. Sunglasses will not give this level of protection.