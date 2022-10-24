Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sen. Dela Rosa defends Ex-PNP chief’s appointment as DOH Usec

The Department of Health (DOH) approved the appointment of former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan as an undersecretary on Sunday, October 23.

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa backed the former PNP chief’s selection and praised his administrative abilities.

“Hindi naman talaga kailangang doktor ka kung mag-manage ka ng isang organization ‘di ba? Pagdating sa management, hindi mo rin naman maku-kuwestiyon ‘yung kanyang abilidad,” said the Senator.

The DOH stated in a statement that it had received Cascolan’s appointment papers as well as those of lawyer Charade Mercado-Grande, who serves as assistant secretary.

Maria Lourdes Caballero Santiago and Girlie Veloso have also been named as Director IV, as have Maria Joyce Ducusin and Sophia Mancao as Director III.

Cascolan, who succeeded Roger Tong-an as DOH undersecretary, served as PNP chief from September 2020 until November 2020.

