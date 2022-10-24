Latest NewsNewsTFT News

POLO Dubai to close on the observance of Philippine holidays on October 31 and November 1

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Dubai and Northern Emirates will be closed to the public to observe the upcoming holidays in the Philippines.

The closure will be observed on the following holidays:

  • 31 October 2022 (Monday) Special (Non-Working) Day
  • 01 November 2022 (Tuesday) All Saints’ Day

The office closure is consistent with the Announcement of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Consulate General of the Philippines in Dubai, and in accordance with Proclamation No. 79, s.2022 of President Bongbong Marcos last week and Proclamation No. 1236, s.2021.

Read: More than 5000 Overseas Filipinos serviced by POLO Dubai during special consular missions

Clients with confirmed flights and/or confirmed appointment for POLO Services on the affected dates shall be accommodated on 28 October 2022 (Friday) based on this schedule:

7:30 AM to 12:00 NN With confirmed appointment for 28 October With confirmed flight on 29 & 30 October
12:00 NN to 04:00 PM With confirmed appointment for 31 October With confirmed flight on 31 October, 1 & 2 November

 

