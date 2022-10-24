Latest NewsNewsTFT News

No casualties after Korean Air plane overshoots Mactan Airport runway

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago

A Korean Air flight overshot the runway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport on the midgnight of October 23.

Flight number KE631 was arriving from Seoul, Korea when it crashed in the grassy part of the MCIA that affected the airport operations in the country’s second busiest airport.

The Local City Disaster office said that they have immediately responded to the scene.

No one has been reported injured so far according to local authorities.

Korean Air initially said that it was an abnormal landing due to bad weather condition.

Flights have been cancelled due to the incident.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

MACTAN CEBU AIRPORT

Mactan Cebu Int’l Airport flights affected by Korean Air plane runway incident

13 mins ago
korean air

Korean Air sorry after plane overshoots Mactan Cebu Airport

33 mins ago
TFT voxwww

Is the peso really weak?

13 hours ago
chaclag 2022 01 29 07 34 16

Bucor says no foul play in death of alleged middleman in Percy Lapid slay 

14 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button