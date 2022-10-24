No casualties after Korean Air plane overshoots Mactan Airport runway

A Korean Air flight overshot the runway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport on the midgnight of October 23.

Flight number KE631 was arriving from Seoul, Korea when it crashed in the grassy part of the MCIA that affected the airport operations in the country’s second busiest airport.

The Local City Disaster office said that they have immediately responded to the scene.

No one has been reported injured so far according to local authorities.

Korean Air initially said that it was an abnormal landing due to bad weather condition.

Flights have been cancelled due to the incident.