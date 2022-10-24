Man in Sharjah dies car, e-scooter accident

A 30-year-old man died after his e-scooter collided with a car in Sharjah.

Sharjah Police apprehended the 50-year-old driver of the car within five hours, who immediately fled the scene after hitting the man.

When Sharjah Police got a report of an incident in the emirate’s Al Taawun district, they quickly sent emergency personnel to respond to the incident. Unfortunately, the man died on site.

Authorities in Sharjah has conducted safety campaigns in response to the growing popularity of e-scooters.

The police department has issued a warning against the irresponsible use of e-scooters and motorbikes, and has advised users to wear protective gear.