Mactan Cebu Int’l Airport flights affected by Korean Air plane runway incident

Flights to and from Mactan-Cebu International Airport are now affected after a plane from Korean Air overshot the runway during its landing on Sunday midnight.

The MCIA said no one was hurt after Korean Air flight no. KE631 from Seoul. The plane made landing attempts despite the heavy rains and bad weather condition in the area.

All 162 passengers and 11 crew onboard were immediately evacuated from the site of the incident according to the airport management.

“The incident has necessitated the temporary closure of the MCIA runway to allow for the safe removal of the aircraft,” the airport said in a statement.

The management also tells passengers to coordinate with their airlines to check if their flights were among those affected.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will be sending out a team to investigate the incident.