Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Mactan Cebu Int’l Airport flights affected by Korean Air plane runway incident

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago

Flights to and from Mactan-Cebu International Airport are now affected after a plane from Korean Air overshot the runway during its landing on Sunday midnight.

The MCIA said no one was hurt after Korean Air flight no. KE631 from Seoul. The plane made landing attempts despite the heavy rains and bad weather condition in the area.

All 162 passengers and 11 crew onboard were immediately evacuated from the site of the incident according to the airport management.

“The incident has necessitated the temporary closure of the MCIA runway to allow for the safe removal of the aircraft,” the airport said in a statement.

The management also tells passengers to coordinate with their airlines to check if their flights were among those affected.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will be sending out a team to investigate the incident.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

korean air 2

No casualties after Korean Air plane overshoots Mactan Airport runway

23 mins ago
korean air

Korean Air sorry after plane overshoots Mactan Cebu Airport

33 mins ago
TFT voxwww

Is the peso really weak?

13 hours ago
chaclag 2022 01 29 07 34 16

Bucor says no foul play in death of alleged middleman in Percy Lapid slay 

14 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button