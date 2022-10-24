LOOK: Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, other islands mystify Japanese astronaut aboard ISS

Another astronaut marveled at the stunning views of UAE’s manmade islands as seen from the International Space Station.

Wakata Koichi shared the photographs of The Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali, the World Islands, and Abu Dhabi city on Twitter as seen from outer space.

“Beautiful coast of the United Arab Emirates! We can see the Palm Islands of Dubai very clearly from the ISS. Honor to serve as a member of the UAE Space Agency advisory committee!,” read Wakata’s tweet.

Because of their unusual design, the landmarks are among the most popular among astronauts to photograph from the orbiting research laboratory.

Koichi is an astronaut with the Japanese space agency Jaxa and a member of the UAE Space Agency’s advisory board. He has almost 20 years of space travel experience, having flown on Space Shuttle and Soyuz missions.

The Japanese astronaut went to the International Space Station this month as part of the Nasa/SpaceX-Crew 5 mission.