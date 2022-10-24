Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, other islands mystify Japanese astronaut aboard ISS

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Another astronaut marveled at the stunning views of UAE’s manmade islands as seen from the International Space Station.

Wakata Koichi shared the photographs of The Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali, the World Islands, and Abu Dhabi city on Twitter as seen from outer space.

“Beautiful coast of the United Arab Emirates! We can see the Palm Islands of Dubai very clearly from the ISS. Honor to serve as a member of the UAE Space Agency advisory committee!,” read Wakata’s tweet.

Because of their unusual design, the landmarks are among the most popular among astronauts to photograph from the orbiting research laboratory.

Koichi is an astronaut with the Japanese space agency Jaxa and a member of the UAE Space Agency’s advisory board. He has almost 20 years of space travel experience, having flown on Space Shuttle and Soyuz missions.

The Japanese astronaut went to the International Space Station this month as part of the Nasa/SpaceX-Crew 5 mission.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

fiddicult missions

Dubai Police “Difficult Missions” Team responded to a total of 97 accidents within 9 months

4 hours ago
TFT PPIEcontest

Filipino students in UAE to compete in creating miniatures houses and posters of their dream home

4 hours ago
iStock 1090431444

Abu Dhabi shuts down two companies for money laundering, forgery; confiscates AED 39M

5 hours ago
car e scooter hit and run

Man in Sharjah dies from car, e-scooter accident

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button