Filipino students in UAE to compete in creating miniatures houses and posters of their dream home

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Elementary grade and high school students from four participating Philippine schools in the United Arab Emirates will compete in the upcoming “What’s Your Dream House?” competition which is part of the celebration of the 8th Philippine Property and Investments Exhibition (PPIE).

The competition which includes a poster making and miniature house making contest was created with the aim of raising awareness among young students on the significance of envisioning their dream house and strengthening the value of human togetherness.

Students from Al Afiah Private School, The Philippine Global School, Far Eastern Private School, and New Filipino Private School will participate in said contests.

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 24 at 2.32.46 PM

A committee or jury comprising Philippines real estate developers, Community leaders, will be judging the entries. The creativity and theme will comprise 50% of the vote while the other half will be based on onsite voting. 

Three winning posters and miniature houses will be chosen per category. Winners will receive certificates, tokens, and will be featured at The Filipino Times

All entries will be exhibited at the Philippine Property & Investments Exhibition from 5 to 6 November in the lobby of Al Jumairah Ballroom of Crowne Plaza Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. 

