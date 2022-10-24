Dubai Police “Difficult Missions” Team responded to a total of 97 accidents within 9 months

The Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Transport and Rescue, has announced their completion of 97 miscellaneous accident responses from January – September of this year.

In an online post, they stated that the success of their “Difficult Missions” Team’s responses was made possible with the cooperation of their partners. They have successfully rescued people stuck in cars, elevators and homes, people who fell from heights, others trapped in narrow places and potholes or stranded in valleys due to torrents and people caught in fire accidents.

His Excellency Major General Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, said that under directives of Dubai Police’s Commander-in-Chief, HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Difficult Missions teams are always ready to tackle all emergency accidents around the clock.

“Our teams work in shifts system. As soon as they receive a report, they jump to the rescue and attend to people’s emergencies whenever and wherever,” said Maj. Gen. bin Sulaiman.

Maj. Gen. bin Sulaiman also pointed out that the Difficult Missions teams in the Dubai Police achieved an average speedy response in dealing with accidents in only three minutes. Their original target was seven minutes.

They attribute their swift responses to the rapid deployment across 11 land points belonging to the Search and Rescue Department of the General Department of Transport and Rescue throughout the emirate of Dubai.

He indicated that the General Department of Transport and Rescue is always keen on carrying out training sessions to qualify the cadres and rescue teams in various fields, which varied between the tasks of handling traffic and fire accidents, performing first aid, and rescuing trapped and lost in desert areas and stranded in valleys and others. He also confirmed that Difficult Missions teams are highly trained and qualified to deal with various accidents and rescue people.