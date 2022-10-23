Bucor says no foul play in death of alleged middleman in Percy Lapid slay 

The Bureau of Corrections said there is no foul play in their initial findings on the death of the alleged middleman on the killing of journalist Percy Lapid.

The alleged middleman named Jun Villamore died in the New Bilibid Prison moments after self confessed gunman Joel Escorial was presented to the public.

“As per BuCor Health Service, initial findings showed no signs of physical external injuries which probably indicates a natural cause of death or no signs of foul play,” BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said in a statement.

BuCor added that they are still waiting for the result of the autopsy conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation.

“‘Yung nangyari, kinwento sa amin ng bantay kalusugan namin, the bantay kalusugan saw this individual having coffee in the morning, around 9 a.m. Hinayaan lang nila. By the time na bandang 11 na, tinawag siya ng kasalo. Kasalo is ‘yung kabuddy-buddy sa pagkain, sa lunchtime,” NBP Hospital director Dr. Henry Fabro said.

“Nung tinatawag siya, hindi na siya sumagot. Nung hindi siya sumagot, binuksan ang kanyang area, selda, nakita siya na lugmok na sa kama. Then, tinakbo na siya sa ating emergency room,” the doctor added.

The death certificate of Villamor indicated that the cause of death was unknown.

“Pag dinala ang isang pasyente at nag-expire sa ER na walang sapat na panahon para masuri o ma-laboratory, ang nilalagay talaga is undetermined cause of death, tapos tsaka magre-request tayo ng autopsy. ‘Yun po talagang nilalagay ng mga doktor para masigurado ano ang cause of death,” Fabro explained.