Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Mas pogi naman kami’: Sen. Padilla says Pinoy actors more handsome over Korean counterparts

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Senator Robin Padilla revealed his straightforward views on Filipinos’ fondness for Korean celebrities and projects.

Padilla stated on October 18 at a Senate hearing on the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) budget for 2023 that he is puzzled by Filipinos’ preference for Korean actors over Filipino stars. Padilla is confused because he feels Filipino stars are more attractive than Korean actors.

“Kami po ay naguguluhan dahil kapag tumitingin naman kami sa salamin…mas pogi naman kami sa mga tiga-South Korea. Wala naman inayos sa amin, kasi itong ilong ko kahit suntukin nang ilang beses, walang inayos dito,” said Sen. Padilla.

FDCP Chair Tirso Cruz III said that while Filipinos are better performers and filmmakers than South Koreans, the latter produce superior material due to years of hard training.

Padilla made the comments during a Senate session in which Senator Jinggoy Estrada also discussed South Korean shows.

During the hearing, Estrada stated that he had considered banning Korean dramas in the Philippines. He then emphasized that his statements were motivated by his dissatisfaction with the lack of support for local projects.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

jailed

Dubai Customs catch passenger who attempted to smuggle 12kg of drugs

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi International Airport Departures WAM

Abu Dhabi International Airport reopens city check-in service at Zayed Port

5 hours ago
department of ofw flag silhouette

DMW reveals Canada, Portugal, Guam seeks more overseas Filipino workers

7 hours ago
Taylor Swift Midnights

WATCH: Taylor Swift drops teaser video of latest album ‘Midnights’

10 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button