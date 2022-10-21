‘Mas pogi naman kami’: Sen. Padilla says Pinoy actors more handsome over Korean counterparts

Senator Robin Padilla revealed his straightforward views on Filipinos’ fondness for Korean celebrities and projects.

Padilla stated on October 18 at a Senate hearing on the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) budget for 2023 that he is puzzled by Filipinos’ preference for Korean actors over Filipino stars. Padilla is confused because he feels Filipino stars are more attractive than Korean actors.

“Kami po ay naguguluhan dahil kapag tumitingin naman kami sa salamin…mas pogi naman kami sa mga tiga-South Korea. Wala naman inayos sa amin, kasi itong ilong ko kahit suntukin nang ilang beses, walang inayos dito,” said Sen. Padilla.

FDCP Chair Tirso Cruz III said that while Filipinos are better performers and filmmakers than South Koreans, the latter produce superior material due to years of hard training.

Padilla made the comments during a Senate session in which Senator Jinggoy Estrada also discussed South Korean shows.

During the hearing, Estrada stated that he had considered banning Korean dramas in the Philippines. He then emphasized that his statements were motivated by his dissatisfaction with the lack of support for local projects.