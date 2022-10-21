Dubai Customs catch passenger who attempted to smuggle 12kg of drugs

A traveller from an African country who attempted to smuggle 12.5 kg of marijuana at the Dubai International Airport was foiled by the inspectors at Dubai Customs.

After passing via x-ray equipment that indicated items with irregular weight, inspection personnel at Dubai International Airport’s Passenger Operations Department were able to spot the suspect luggage.

The bags were then physically checked, and the marijuana, which had been cleverly hidden in the inside lining of the bags, was located and seized.

“These seizures reflect the integration and full coordination between the various customs units at the Dubai International Airport and the quick response to thwart any smuggling attempts and prevent the entry of narcotics as part of Dubai Customs vision to lead safe customs worldwide,” said Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs.

The operation began when one of the inspection inspectors became suspicious about the luggage of a passenger traveling from an African nation. At the inspection area, the passenger was asked if he had anything to divulge, but he stated that he did not. The suitcases were subsequently manually searched, and the drugs were confiscated.

Al Kamali praised the inspection officers for their efficiency and hard work, emphasizing that Dubai Customs was the emirate’s first line of defense and would go to any length to combat all illegal operations.