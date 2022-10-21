Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW reveals Canada, Portugal, Guam seeks more overseas Filipino workers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Career opportunities await Filipinos exist in Canada, Guam, and Portugal, according to several officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Philippine Consul General in Calgary Zaldy Patron stated that the provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada are now in need of Filipino nurses.

“For now, under the MOU (memorandum of understanding), nurses. Hindi natin alam kung later on mage-recruit pa sila ng mga medical technicians. So for now, ‘yong MOU na pinirmahan ng Alberta is for nurses,” said ConGen Patron.

He stated that recruiting is still ongoing in Saskatchewan, where employment is done on a government-to-government basis.

Alberta has inked a deal for the recruitment of Filipino employees with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

“Sa Saskatchewan naman, ang proposal natin na MOU sa kaniya ay for the healthcare workers so mas broader ‘yong Saskatchewan,” added Patron.

There is no word on how many Filipino nurses are required as of posting time.

Meanwhile, construction companies in Guam is in need carpenters, masons and engineers. Portugal, on the other hand, is looking for highly skilled workers.

“Kagaya po ng ating OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) na naga-apply ng trabaho abroad, mag-e-register lang tayo sa dmw.gov.ph tapos po ‘yong mga specific na requirements para sa bawat kategorya ng trabaho ay i-specify po ng ating mga employer,” said DMW Assistant Secretary Levinson Alcantara.

Those interested in applying can visit the official website of the Department of Migrant Workers at: https://dmw.gov.ph/job-opportunities

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

jailed

Dubai Customs catch passenger who attempted to smuggle 12kg of drugs

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi International Airport Departures WAM

Abu Dhabi International Airport reopens city check-in service at Zayed Port

5 hours ago
senator robin padilla

‘Mas pogi naman kami’: Sen. Padilla says Pinoy actors more handsome over Korean counterparts

8 hours ago
Taylor Swift Midnights

WATCH: Taylor Swift drops teaser video of latest album ‘Midnights’

9 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button