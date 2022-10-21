DMW reveals Canada, Portugal, Guam seeks more overseas Filipino workers

Career opportunities await Filipinos exist in Canada, Guam, and Portugal, according to several officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Philippine Consul General in Calgary Zaldy Patron stated that the provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada are now in need of Filipino nurses.

“For now, under the MOU (memorandum of understanding), nurses. Hindi natin alam kung later on mage-recruit pa sila ng mga medical technicians. So for now, ‘yong MOU na pinirmahan ng Alberta is for nurses,” said ConGen Patron.

He stated that recruiting is still ongoing in Saskatchewan, where employment is done on a government-to-government basis.

Alberta has inked a deal for the recruitment of Filipino employees with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

“Sa Saskatchewan naman, ang proposal natin na MOU sa kaniya ay for the healthcare workers so mas broader ‘yong Saskatchewan,” added Patron.

There is no word on how many Filipino nurses are required as of posting time.

Meanwhile, construction companies in Guam is in need carpenters, masons and engineers. Portugal, on the other hand, is looking for highly skilled workers.

“Kagaya po ng ating OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) na naga-apply ng trabaho abroad, mag-e-register lang tayo sa dmw.gov.ph tapos po ‘yong mga specific na requirements para sa bawat kategorya ng trabaho ay i-specify po ng ating mga employer,” said DMW Assistant Secretary Levinson Alcantara.

Those interested in applying can visit the official website of the Department of Migrant Workers at: https://dmw.gov.ph/job-opportunities