Marcos hopes Php80M San Juanico bridge lighting project will boost local tourism

President Bongbong Marcos said that the P80-million San Juanico Bridge Aesthetic Lighting and Sound Project will help to boost local tourism in Samar and Leyte provinces.

Marcos led the ceremonial lighting of the 2.16-kilometer bridge located in Eastern Visayas.

“With the recent completion of the San Juanico Aesthetic Lighting Project, I look forward to seeing the bridge turn into a true sight to behold, not just during the day, but now even in the dark at night,” he said in his speech.

Marcos said the new project will help in the tourism recovery in the provinces.

“I eagerly anticipate the assistance it will bring for the complete recovery of the tourism industry in the Eastern Visayas and nearby areas,” he added.