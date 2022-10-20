Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos hopes Php80M San Juanico bridge lighting project will boost local tourism

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

President Bongbong Marcos said that the P80-million San Juanico Bridge Aesthetic Lighting and Sound Project will help to boost local tourism in Samar and Leyte provinces.

Marcos led the ceremonial lighting of the 2.16-kilometer bridge located in Eastern Visayas.

“With the recent completion of the San Juanico Aesthetic Lighting Project, I look forward to seeing the bridge turn into a true sight to behold, not just during the day, but now even in the dark at night,” he said in his speech.

Marcos said the new project will help in the tourism recovery in the provinces.

“I eagerly anticipate the assistance it will bring for the complete recovery of the tourism industry in the Eastern Visayas and nearby areas,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1222165231

Lawmaker wants to declare outbreak of hand, foot, and mouth disease in Batangas

7 mins ago
Lapid Fire

DOJ chief says alleged middleman in Percy Lapid case died in Bilibid

33 mins ago
bongbong marcos press con 3

PH will not push through with Php12.7B Russia helicopter deal – PBBM

48 mins ago
disney plus

Disney+ coming to the Philippines from November 2022

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button