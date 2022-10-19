Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE provides $100M aid to Ukraine

The UAE will be providing additional humanitarian aid worth US$100 million for the benefit of Ukranian citizens, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The additional aid, according to Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, stems from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s belief in the importance of solidarity in times of war and conflict, as well as the UAE’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact of the Ukraine crisis.

In response to the urgent United Nations appeal and the regional refugee response plan in Ukraine, Al Hashimy noted that the UAE has provided similar relief aid to Ukrainian civilians affected by the crisis in recent months, in addition to sending planes carrying aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Moldova.

