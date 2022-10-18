Woman kidnapped by two men she knew via social media in Dubai, loses AED 170,000

The Dubai Court of Appeal raised the sentence for two Asians who kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed, a woman from five to ten years in jail.

Authorities trace back the incident last July 2022 – when the two lured a female of their nationality over social media to attend a party.

The victim recalled that she met one of the men through a social networking site.

He invited her to a party in Dubai hosted by members of their community. According to the victim, she consented to attend the party. When the first suspect arrived in a car to pick her up, she was surprised to see another person – who immediately attacked and threatened her.

The two men brought the victim to a villa in the Jebel Ali area. There, they stole AED5,000 from her, took her phone, and transferred AED165,000 from her bank account to theirs. During the kidnapping, they also kept taking lwed photos of her. The victim went on to say that they used a messaging site to contact her relatives in her home country in order to obtain money after providing her images and a video clip of the assault. The two then put a bag over her eyes and mouth after three days, and sent her to a remote location, where she phoned the police for help.

According to a police officer, the CID squad was successful in identifying the culprits. The first acknowledged to luring the victim over social media and agreeing to rob her with others. The second acknowledged to renting a vehicle to carry out the crime and to assaulting the victim.

In addition to the jail sentence, the court ordered them to reimburse the victim Dh170,000. After serving their sentences, they will be deported from the country.