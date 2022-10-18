Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Study shows that chemicals from hair straighteners can cause uterine cancer

Women who frequently use chemical hair straightener products could be more at risk of uterine cancer according to a latest scientific study.

The study was published on Monday in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, showing that the majority of black women used hair straightener products in the United States.

“We know that these straighteners contain many different chemicals, including endocrine disruptors, and we would expect them to have adverse health effects for hormone sensitive cancers,” Alexandra White, a cancer epidemiologist with the National Institutes of Health who led the study, told AFP.

Scientists said that the outlook is good if the cancer is caught early but the treatment would involve removing the uterus which would also affect child bearing capabilities.

“More than 33,000 US women aged 35-74 who took part in the Sister Study, which is led by the government,” the study said.

“Women who reported using hair straightening products in the past year were almost twice as likely to develop uterine cancer compared to women that never used them,” it added.

