House leader wants to revive ABS-CBN probe on alleged violations

A House leader wants to revive the probe on television network ABS-CBN to check if the media company has complied with all their alleged violations that led to the rejection of their franchise during the Duterte administration.

Cavite 4th district Representative Elpidio Barzaga Jr. vice chairman of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises said there is a need to revisit the issues and alleged violations raised during the last congress to check if ABS-CBN made any changes or still continuing the supposed violations.

“These legal and constitutional issues include the possible violations committed by ABS-CBN on the constitutional limits on foreign ownership, its reported violations of labor and tax laws and other violations of its previous franchise. We have to find out if ABS-CBN has been following the law or continuing to violate or circumvent it,” Barzaga said in a statement.

The house committee on legislative franchises rejected the renewal bid of the network over supposed violations in May 2020.

Barzaga also recalled the failed merger between TV 5 and ABS-CBN and the other deals made by the latter with international channels like Discovery Asia and the Asian Food Network.

“We do not know if there are other deals that ABS-CBN has entered into which need to be reviewed to find out if they are violating the law,” Barzaga said.

Barzaga said that a reinvestigation would also benefit the network to clear up any issues that would later grant them a fresh franchise under the new administration.