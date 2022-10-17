Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Three face AED 100,000 fine, deportation after stealing luxury car in Dubai

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

Three Arabs will soon be deported after paying up a fine of AED 100,000 and serving jail time after stealing a luxury car in Dubai from a car rental company.

The theft of the luxury car under the name of a tourism company was reported by an office worker last April 2022.

According to police records, an investigation team was able to reach two guys who acknowledged their involvement in the crime. They acknowledged forging an expired tourism company’s expiry date and presenting it to a vehicle rental facility, from where they rented the luxury vehicle.

The third person involved in the crime is still at large.

The gang of three were convicted and sentenced to six months in prison by the Dubai Criminal Court.

They must also pay a AED100,000 fine jointly. They will be deported once they have served their sentences.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

